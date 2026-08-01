QR Codes Installed At Kanwar Yatra Food Outlets In Moradabad

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, the Food Safety Department in Moradabad has intensified inspections of food and beverage outlets and installed QR codes to facilitate complaints from devotees. In a proactive move to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims, the department is affixing specialised QR codes at all food stalls and shops situated along the Yatra route.

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Food Safety Officer Kripashankar Singh said strict action will be taken to prevent adulteration, overcharging, and negligence during the Sawan pilgrimage.

"The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions, and the District Magistrate is treating this matter with seriousness. We want to ensure that the devotees arriving with 'Kanwars' during the month of Sawan face no inconvenience," Singh told ANI.

The officer emphasised that the department's primary focus is to eliminate the risk of food adulteration and to protect devotees from being overcharged by vendors. Highlighting the digital grievance redressal mechanism introduced this year, Singh informed that the QR codes will serve as a direct link between the devotees and the authorities.

"Our department is committed to preventing any negligence. We are ensuring that no vendor charges excessive prices and that there is no adulteration. We have installed QR codes so that people can register complaints if they have any. This will allow for immediate action if any irregularities are found," he added.

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The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.

Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

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