'Fearing Protests', TISS Postpones Convocation. Chief Justice Was To Be Chief Guest

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai has abruptly postponed its 86th annual convocation ceremony scheduled for August 2.

The institute's Registrar communicated the postponement via an email sent to graduating students shortly after midnight on Thursday, just two days before the ceremony, citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was scheduled to attend the ceremony as the chief guest, alongside Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Ravindra Ghuge, as the guest of honour.

Institute officials and student representatives said the postponement stemmed from campus security concerns and intelligence inputs regarding potential student protests targeting the dignitaries.

The administration reportedly feared that protests linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement could break out during the event.

In a statement issued to the media on Friday evening, the institute administration said, "The Institute assessed that the ceremony could not be held in a conducive environment and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life."

"The Institute had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Convocation in the best and long term interest of the Institute as well as preserving the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life. The Institute stands with you at this difficult moment and also seeks your cooperation in carrying forward the legacy of the Institute with dignity and respect," the TISS notice stated.

Notice of postponement

The decision triggered widespread frustration among hundreds of graduating students and their families who had already made flight, train, and hotel bookings.

In a subsequent official statement, TISS acknowledged the severe inconvenience caused to families and stated that requests for financial assistance due to the last-minute cancellation would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The administration assured students that a revised date for the ceremony will be announced soon and that provisional certificates will be provided to those who require them immediately.