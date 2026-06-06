11 Days After Their Deaths, Man Found Dead Clutching Wife, Son's Graves In UP

He lay motionless in the cemetery, one hand resting on his young son's grave and the other on his wife's.

Just 11 days earlier, a heatwave had claimed the life of Subhan Ahmad's six-year-old son, Hasnain. Unable to bear the shock of losing her child, his wife Rajia Khatoon collapsed and died soon after. Devastated by the back-to-back deaths, Subhan, 40, too could not survive the loss, and was found dead at their graves.

The tragedy has left three children, 17-year-old Saif, 14-year-old Roshni, and 11-year-old Aaliya, orphaned.

The incident took place in Charkhari town of Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. Subhan Ahmad, originally from Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at his in-laws' house.

The sequence of events that shattered the family began on May 25, when a severe heatwave affected his six-year-old son, Hasnain. The child's condition worsened due to the extreme heat, and he died on the way to Chhatarpur while being taken for treatment. Overwhelmed by grief, the child's mother collapsed and died soon after hearing the news. Both mother and son were buried in Charkhari the same day.

Losing his wife and youngest son within hours left Subhan emotionally shattered. For the next 11 days, he remained in grief.

On Friday morning, around 4:00 am, Subhan left home to visit the cemetery. When he did not return for nearly two hours, family members grew worried and went looking for him. What they found left them shaken. Subhan was lying unconscious, with one hand on his son's grave and the other on his wife's grave. He was later declared dead when taken to the hospital.

Family members noticed a mark on his leg, raising the possibility that he may have been bitten by a poisonous insect while lying at the graves. However, they also believe that the emotional trauma and shock may have contributed to his death. The exact cause will be clear only after the post-mortem report.

Mohammad Salim, a relative, said Hasnain had fallen ill due to the heatwave on May 25 and died on the way to the hospital. "His mother could not bear the shock and died soon after. Since then, Subhan was deeply disturbed. On Friday morning, he had gone to the cemetery to offer prayers and was later found dead near the graves," he said.

Another relative, Haleem Mohammad, said Subhan had been in deep grief since the deaths. "He had gone to the cemetery early in the morning. When he didn't return, the family went to look for him and found him lying dead, in a position of prayer, beside the graves," he said.

(With inputs from Irfan)