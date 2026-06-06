Karnataka CET Result 2026 Today: Press Conference Started, Check How To Download Scorecard At 2 PM

KCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 result today, as per an official announcement. Registered candidates can access the KCET 2026 scorecards from the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam authority conducted the KCET 2026 examinations from April 23 to 24.

In a social media post on X, the Karnataka Examinations Authority announced that the scorecards will be released on June 6, 2026. The press conference will be held at 12 pm, while the students can download their scorecards at 2 pm.

Official Websites To Download Scorecard

Based on the official announcement, students can download their KCET results from the given portals.

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Last year, the common entrance test results were announced on May 24.

Steps To Download Scorecard

Follow the steps given below to check KCET 2026 results:

Visit the official website or result portal Click on the link indicating "KCET Result 2026" Enter your application number and the first four characters of your name Click on submit

Students are advised to save the result PDF for admission and counselling process.

Login Details Required

Registered students are advised to keep their hall ticket ready to enter the login details in the result download window. Check the login credentials required to access scorecard below.

Application number

First four characters of your name

Following the announcement, KEA will start the counselling and seat allotment process. The detailed counselling schedule, including registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds, will be published on the official KEA website.