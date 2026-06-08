KCET 2026: KEA Issues Urgent Notice For Missing Ranks, Gives 5-Day Window

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an urgent clarification for candidates whose ranks were not announced during the KCET (UGCET) 2026 result declaration on Saturday. The authority has assured affected students that there is no need to worry, as a special provision has been made to resolve the issue and release their ranks within five days.

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, IAS, explained that the ranks have been withheld only for candidates who did not upload their Class 12 or qualifying examination marks while completing the application process.

KCET 2026 Missing Ranks: Why Were Some Ranks Not Released?

According to KEA, the issue mainly affects students from CBSE, ICSE, and other non-state boards. Unlike Karnataka state board data, marks from these boards are not automatically available to the examination authority through online systems.

So candidates were required to manually enter their Class 12 marks and upload the relevant documents. Those who failed to complete this step could not be assigned a KCET 2026 rank during the initial result announcement.

The authority clarified that this is only a documentation-related issue and does not affect the candidates' eligibility for admission.

KEA Gives 5-Day Window for Spot Rank Generation

KEA has activated a dedicated online portal where candidates can submit their missing academic details to help affected students. Students need to log in, enter their qualifying examination marks, and upload their official marksheet.

Once the details are verified, KEA will generate and publish a "Spot Rank" within five days. The authority has urged candidates and parents not to panic and to complete the process as soon as possible.

KEA also shared the update through its official communication channels, reminding students to upload the required information immediately to avoid delays in the admission process.

How To Upload KCET 2026 Marksheet?

Visit the official KEA portal.

Submit their Class 12 marks without delay.

KEA will review the information and issue the rank accordingly.

The examination authority has emphasized that timely submission of academic records will ensure a smooth and hassle-free admission process for all eligible candidates.