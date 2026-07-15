KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Direct Link, Next Steps Here

KCET Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment result for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official counselling portal. The authority conducted the option entry process from June 20 to June 30, followed by the mock seat allotment result on July 6 and an option modification window until July 9, before announcing the final allotment.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the admission formalities within the schedule prescribed by KEA. The counselling process covers admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary science, nursing and several other professional courses offered across Karnataka.

Direct Link: KCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

KCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: What Candidates Should Do Next

Candidates who have secured a seat should complete the following steps:

Visit the official KEA counselling portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

On the homepage, click on KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.

Download the Round 1 seat allotment order.

Verify the allotted college, course and category details.

Choose the prescribed admission option, if applicable.

Pay the admission fee within the notified deadline.

Report to the allotted institute with the required documents for verification and admission.

KCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates

The first round of counselling was conducted according to the schedule announced by KEA.

Option entry commenced on June 20, 2026.

The option entry window closed on June 30, 2026.

Mock seat allotment result was published on July 6, 2026.

Candidates were allowed to modify their choices between July 6 and July 9, 2026.

Round 1 final seat allotment result has been released on July 15, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the admission instructions issued by KEA and complete all post-allotment formalities within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of the allotted seat.