Karnataka CET Scorecards 2026 Released: Check Download Link, Next Steps

KCET Scorecards 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 scorecards today at 2 pm on its official result portals, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The press conference was held at 12 pm today, June 6, 2026. As per reports, 2,92,782 candidates are eligible to get admission to various professional courses. Several candidates have reported that the website is currently not responding to user requests. In such cases, candidates are advised to wait and try again later.

According to the official announcement, 2,82,602 students are eligible for engineering admissions. Tanisha Karthik of RV PU College, Bengaluru, has topped the engineering stream exam. Nayana Gopi secured the first rank in Veterinary, Yoga and Naturopathy, B Pharm, Pharma D and Nursing. Ninaad Vasisht bagged the first rank in BSc Agriculture paper.

KCET 2026 Scorecard Download Link

Based on the official announcement, students can download their scorecards from 2 pm onwards. Check the direct link for KCET 2026 result here.

"The counselling will commence on June 10," said Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil while releasing the results.

Steps To Download KCET Result

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to download the KCET 2026 scorecards:

Visit the official website or result portal

Click on the link indicating "KCET Result 2026"

Enter your application number and the first four characters of your name

Click on submit

Students are advised to save the scorecard PDF for the KCET 2026 counselling process.

The KCET counselling will include registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds.