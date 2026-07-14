Karnataka UGCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out, Submit Objections Till 5 PM

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional result for the first round of seat allocation of the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026. In an official press release the exam body stated that the first round of seat allotment of UGCET 2026 has been carried out as per the rules, considering the preferences and choices mentioned in the order of priority by the eligible candidates till July 9.

In a social media post through the authority's official X handle, the Executive Director announced that the provisional results of the first round of seat allotment for admission to various professional courses including Engineering have been announced.

Candidates can check the results on the official KEA website. As per the official announcement, objections to the provisional results, if any, can be submitted online by 5 pm on July 14. The KEA stated that the results have been announced based on the preferences and options registered by the candidates by July 9, till 11:30 am.

As per the official announcement, if there are objections regarding the provisional result published related to cutoff checks and options entered but no seat allotted, then applicants can mail their issues to the exam body at keauthority-ka@nic.in before 5 pm till July 14.

The authority further stated that if seats have not been allotted due to non-inclusion of options, such objections should not be filed. Changes in options are not allowed at this stage, it added.

The final seat allocation results of the first round will be announced after reviewing the objections, the authority said.