"KCET Result Will Be Withheld If Class 12 Marks Not Updated Through DigiLocker," Says KEA

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an advisory for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 candidates. The exam body has asked CBSE, CISCE and other state board candidates who have passed the Class 12 board examinations to update their 12th standard marks.

According to the official notification, a link has been provided on the KEA website. Candidates must log in to the official portal and enable DigiLocker permission so that their marks can be fetched automatically. These marks will be used to determine merit as per the rules, the exam authority stated.

Steps To Update Class 12 Marks

CBSE, CISCE, and other state board students can log in to the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to update their marks. Check the steps below.

Log in to Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in and download your Class 12 marksheet of your respective board. Now, visit the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Enable DigiLocker permission so that your marks are fetched automatically. Verify and submit your details.

Students must also note that there is no provision to enter the marks manually or submit a copy of the report card.

KEA has advised KCET 2026 candidates to complete the process immediately, warning that the failure to update the marks may result in withholding of the Undergraduate CET results.This process is for students from various other state boards, CBSE and CISCE board. The update is necessary as part of the admission and ranking processes.

The exam authority released the provisional answer key on April 27, 2026, with the objection window open till April 30.