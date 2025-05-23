Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2025 Result On May 24: Know When, Where, How To Check

KCET 2025 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 on May 24. According to the official notification, the declaration will be made at 11.30am by Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar at the KEA office. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in- from 2pm.

The KCET 2025 examination was held on April 15, 16, and 17 across the state. The entrance test is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional streams.

Following the announcement of results, KEA will commence the counselling process for seat allotment. The detailed counselling schedule, including registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds, will be published on the official KEA website. Based on the previous year's timeline, counselling is expected to begin in the third or fourth week of June 2025.

To qualify for KCET counselling, candidates must meet the minimum eligibility criteria. The cut-off marks are as follows:

General category: 45%

SC/ST categories: 40%

OBC/EWS categories: 40%

Qualified candidates will be required to present relevant documents during the counselling and verification process.