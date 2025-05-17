Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2025 Scorecards Likely To Be Out Today, Check Direct Link

KCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 result is expected to be announced today by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Once declared, students will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.
Those who took the KCET 2025 examination must log in using their registration number and password to access their scorecard. The result will include the total marks obtained, subject-wise marks, and the qualifying status of each candidate.
KCET 2025 Result: Here's How To Check
- Visit the official KEA result portal - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, select the link titled "KCET 2025 Result"
- Enter your registration number and password
- Check the KCET 2025 scorecard displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future use
KCET 2025 Cut-Off, Rank List And Topper Details
KEA is also expected to release the category-wise cutoff marks, overall rank list, and names of top-performing candidates. These will be published along with the result. The KCET 2025 cutoff will play a crucial role in the seat allotment process during counselling.
KCET 2025 Counselling Process
Following the declaration of results, KEA will begin the counselling process in three rounds. The process will involve:
- Registration
- Choice filling and locking
- Seat allotment
- Offline document verification
Candidates must ensure that they carry the following documents during the offline verification process:
- KCET 2025 result scorecard
- KCET 2025 admit card
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
- 7-year study certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- Recent passport-size photographs
KCET 2025 Choice Filling: Tips For Prioritising Colleges
As part of the counselling process, candidates will be asked to select and prioritise courses and colleges. While doing so, they should consider key factors such as:
- Campus infrastructure
- Past year cut-offs
- Faculty quality
- Placement records
- Geographical location
- Hostel and residential facilities
Candidates are advised to thoroughly research institutions and prepare a priority list before choice locking to make informed decisions.