Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2025 Admit Card Out

KCET Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), also known as KCET. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To obtain the hall ticket, candidates will need their registration number or login ID and password. They must carefully check all personal details - such as their name and photograph - on the admit card.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates must contact the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for corrections. The admit card will also contain essential details and key exam day guidelines that must be followed.

The entrance test will be conducted on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two sessions: from 10.30am to 11.50am, and from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.

KCET Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates must follow these steps to download their KCET admit card: