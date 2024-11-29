Karnataka PGCET 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Soon

Karnataka PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the round 2 provisional seat allotment result for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites - keaonline.karnataka.gov.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - using their CET number. The link for adding college preferences was closed at 10am.

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - keaonline.karnataka.gov.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET 2024 provisional seat allotment link.

Log in using your CET number.

Save the seat allotment list for future reference.

Candidates who encounter issues with the result can submit their grievances after the provisional seat allotment is announced.

The final seat allotment will be released on November 30. The Karnataka PGCET is conducted for admission to MCA, MBA, ME, MArch, and MTech programmes.