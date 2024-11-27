KEA VAO 2024: Results Out For Village Administrative Officer, Check Details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional result for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Village Administrative Officer (VAO). Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to access their results on the official website of the KEA by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to check the result.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now be eligible to appear in the next phase of the exam.

The KEA VAO exam was conducted on October 27, 2024 at various centres in different districts across the state. The exam was conducted to shortlist candidates for administrative roles in rural Karnataka.

The KEA VAO cut off marks is determined by the number of applicants, the complexity of the exam, and the total vacancies available for the Village Administrative Officer post.

Steps to check the result

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment' tab

Step 3: Select 'Provisional Compulsory Kannada Examination Result 2024 (VAO/GTTC)

Step 3: Login into the portal using application no/reg no other credentials

Step 4: You will get the required result in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.



The written exam for KEA VAO was held on October 27, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift was held from 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The mandatory Kannada exam was held on September 29, 2024. Only those candidates who qualified the mandatory test were eligible to appear in the main exams.



