Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024 To Be Held On April 20,21, Registration From Jan 10

KCET 2024: Eligible individuals will be able to apply for the examination at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024. The examination is set to take place on April 20 and 21. Eligible individuals can apply for admission to engineering and medical programmes at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in starting January 10.

"The CET for admission to professional courses, including engineering for the academic year 2024-25, is scheduled for April 20 and 21. Online applications with the prescribed fee will be accepted starting January 10," the KEA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.





ಎಂಜಿನಿಯರಿಂಗ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ಕೋರ್ಸುಗಳಿಗೆ 2024-25ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶಾತಿ ಬಯಸುವವರಿಗಾಗಿ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್‌ 20 ಮತ್ತು 21ರಂದು CET ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಜನವರಿ 10ರಿಂದ ನಿಗದಿತ ಶುಲ್ಕದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಆನ್‌ಲೈನ್‌ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬಹುದು. — KEA (@KEA_karnataka) December 22, 2023

The biology and mathematics exams are set for April 20, with the physics exam scheduled for the morning and the chemistry paper in the afternoon. Each paper will carry a weightage of 60 marks. Additionally, a Kannada language test is slated for August 19 at Bengaluru, Bidar, Belgaum, Bellary, Vijayapur, and Mangalore centres for Kannadiga candidates.

The KCET 2024 information brochure, including details about the application form, eligibility criteria, examination fee, and syllabus, will be released at a later date on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.



The KCET 2023 result was announced on June 15. The examination was held on May 20 and 21. Approximately 2.6 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.