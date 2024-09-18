KCET 2024 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

KCET 2024 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Download
- Step 1. Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
- Step 2. Navigate to the KCET Seat Allotment link on the homepage
- Step 3. Enter your login details and click on 'Submit'
- Step 4. Check the result and download it
- Step 5. Take a printout of the result for future reference
Seat Allotment And Reporting
Candidates can modify their choices after the release of the mock seat allotment results. Those who are satisfied with their allotment must report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.
The official website states: "Specific objections, if any (options entered, second round cutoff rank verified, but not allotted any seat), may be emailed to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 10 a.m. on September 19, 2024, with all the details."
KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
- KCET 2024 Application Form
- KCET 2024 Admit Card
- Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard
- Two passport-size photos
- Class 10 Scorecard
- Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI
- Registration Fee Payment Proof
- Kannada Medium Certificate
- Rural Study Certificate
- Caste Income Certificate
- Income Certificate
The KCET exam is held annually for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am, and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.