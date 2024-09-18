KCET 2024 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check their results by visiting the KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2024 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Step 2. Navigate to the KCET Seat Allotment link on the homepage

Navigate to the KCET Seat Allotment link on the homepage Step 3. Enter your login details and click on 'Submit'

Enter your login details and click on 'Submit' Step 4. Check the result and download it

Check the result and download it Step 5. Take a printout of the result for future reference

Seat Allotment And Reporting

Candidates can modify their choices after the release of the mock seat allotment results. Those who are satisfied with their allotment must report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.

The official website states: "Specific objections, if any (options entered, second round cutoff rank verified, but not allotted any seat), may be emailed to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 10 a.m. on September 19, 2024, with all the details."

KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

KCET 2024 Application Form

KCET 2024 Admit Card

Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard

Two passport-size photos

Class 10 Scorecard

Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI

Registration Fee Payment Proof

Kannada Medium Certificate

Rural Study Certificate

Caste Income Certificate

Income Certificate

The KCET exam is held annually for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am, and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.