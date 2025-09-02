KCET 2025: KEA Revises Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Check Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a revised timetable for the second round of counselling for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025. The counselling process covers admissions to undergraduate courses such as BE, BTech, BArch, BPharm, BSc (Nursing), and allied health science programmes, including AYUSH, farm science, and paramedical streams.

As per the latest notification, candidates allotted seats under Choice-1 and Choice-2 can complete their admission fee payment online (through UPI, debit/credit card, net banking, or challan) until September 3, 2025. Those opting for Choice-3 must pay a caution deposit of Rs 10,000 by the same deadline via the official KEA portal, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Revised Counselling Dates (Round 2 - UGCET 2025)

Fee Payment for Choice-1 & Choice-2 Candidates: Till September 3, 2025

Caution Deposit for Choice-3 Candidates (Rs 10,000): Till September 3, 2025

Downloading of Seat Confirmation Slip (Choice-1 only): Till 5:30 PM, September 4, 2025

Reporting to Colleges (Choice-1 only): By 6:30 PM, September 4, 2025 (with original documents, two photocopies, and a mobile device)

KEA has urged candidates to strictly adhere to these revised deadlines, warning that failure to report or pay the required fees may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

KCET 2025 Counselling Process

The KCET counselling ensures a transparent, merit-based admission system. The process involves:

Registration and document upload

Verification of documents

Option entry and locking of preferences

Seat allotment result announcement

Confirmation of seat by fee payment

Once a seat is allotted, candidates must complete the admission fee payment within the given timeline to secure their seat.

Eligibility Criteria for Counselling

To participate in the counselling, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks set by KEA:

General category: 45%

SC/ST: 40%

OBC/EWS: 40%

All shortlisted candidates are required to present original documents during verification.

KCET 2025 Exam

The KCET 2025 examination was held on April 15, 16, and 17 across Karnataka for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, architecture, and allied professional programmes.