Karnataka Common Entrance Test Spot Rank List To Be Out On June 2, Details Here

KEA KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the spot rank list for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on June 2, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the spot rank list on the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The first main rank list was released on May 24, 2025.

Candidates who had an error in their Class 12 marks or details were given a chance to rectify them and based on the rectified errors, a spot rank is assigned to the candidate which will be used to evaluate the candidates' eligibility to engineering, architecture, farm science, B-Pharm, and Pharm-D programs.

KCET 2025 Spot Rank List: Details Mentioned On The Rank List

Students must make sure to check the following details on the rank list:

Student's name

Date of birth

Marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

KCET 2025 Spot Rank List: What To Do When Spot Rank Is Released?

Once the spot rank list is released, candidates will move to the counselling process in which spot rank list and main rank list will be used in conjunction to determine the candidates' eligibility to the respective courses.

Candidates will be allotted seats based on their:

Rank (either main or spot rank).

Their preferences.

The availability of seats.

The KCET physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology papers were conducted from April 15 to April 17, 2025.