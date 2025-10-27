Karnataka KSET 2025 Hall Ticket Released For 33 Subjects, Download Here

KSET Hall Ticket 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) hall ticket/admit card for 33 subject examinations today, October 27, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift on November 2, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the hall ticket/admit card on the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This test serves as one of the major recruitment pathways for Assistant Professors in universities, colleges, and institutions across the state.

KSET 2025 Exam Details

Two papers will be held in a single shift for 50 questions each carrying 1 mark.

Candidates must make sure to bring their admit card and identity card to the exam centre as without these, they will not be allowed entry. The OMR sheets will be provided at the same time for both papers to candidates. Candidates must make sure to match the number on OMR sheet with the one on admit card before beginning to write answers.

Male candidates are advised to not wear full sleeve shirts for the examination and female candidates are prohibited from wearing clothing with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or buttons.

How To Download Hall Ticket/Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on admit card for KSET 2025 link.

Enter the required credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for taking to the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for complete details regarding the examination and dress code.