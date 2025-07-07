Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins At KEA Portal, Check details

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially launched the registration process for NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses in the state. Eligible aspirants can complete their registration process on the official KEA website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - by 11 AM on July 8, 2025.

The submitted roll numbers will be cross-verified with data from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Upon successful verification, candidates will be able to download their filled application form and verification slip, which are mandatory for further steps in the counselling process, including document verification and choice filling.

KEA has also announced a fresh window for new registrations. Candidates who have cleared NEET UG but haven't registered with KEA can apply between July 7 and July 10. A separate schedule for document verification of these applicants will be released soon.

Meanwhile, NRI ward candidates must appear in person at the KEA office in Bengaluru with original documents from July 8 to July 10. Verification will be conducted in phases - candidates with NEET ranks up to 4 lakh on Day 1, up to 8 lakh on Day 2, and up to 12 lakh on Day 3.

KEA NEET UG 2025: How to Register

Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click the NEET UG 2025 roll number entry link

Enter NEET roll number for NTA verification

Download the application form and verification slip

Complete document verification and fill course preferences

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the KEA website or contact the helpline numbers listed on the portal.