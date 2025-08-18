Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, Download Directly Here

DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the round 1 seat allotment result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 Counselling today, August 18, 2025. Seats will be allotted based on the merit rank achieved by the candidate, their filled preferences, reservation rules and the availability of seats.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the seat allotment list on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

DME Madhya Pradesh NEET UG: How To Download Round 1 Result?

Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Allotment List".

The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the list for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download Allotment List, "DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result".

DME NEET UG Counselling 2025: What Comes After Result?

Candidates who will be allotted seats are satisfied with their result must visit their allotted college for verification of their documents and admission. They must do this from August 19 to August 23, 2025 (6 pm). During this period, candidates will be allowed to upgrade their seats also.

Those who are not satisfied with their result will have the option to cancel their seats starting tomorrow until August 24, 2025 (7 pm).

Candidates will be notified of the round 1 seat allotment result here. They are advised to visit the official website for detailed information.