Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released, Download Here

DME MP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the round 2 seat allotment result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 Counselling today, September 22, 2025. Seats have been allotted based on the merit rank achieved by the candidate, their filled preferences, reservation rules and the availability of seats.

Candidates can check and download the seat allotment lists on the official website of the directorate - dme.mponline.gov.in..

DME Madhya Pradesh NEET UG: How To Download Round 2 Result?

Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Second Round Seat Allotment List".

The allotment list will be automatically downloaded.

Download and save the list for future reference.

The allotment list will include details such as Common rank, MP State rank, NEET UG 2025 rank, score, Allotted institute type, allotted college, category, status and whether they have to report to the college or not.

Students whose "Need to report to college" says "Yes" will be required to visit their college for admission process along with the necessary documents. Those who are not satisfied with their result will have the option to cancel their seats.