KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result, Final Cut-Off 2025 Released, Download Here

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 2 Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) final seat allotment result and final cut-off today, August 30, 2025. Candidates who participated in the round 2 counselling can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Along with KCET, UGCET Round 2 has also been released for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, etc. and AYUSH courses.

KCET Counselling 2025: How To Download KCET Round 2 Counselling result?

Visit the official website -kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the KCET Round 2 Counselling result link.

Enter your login details and click on "submit".

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check result and cut-off directly- "KCET Round 2 Results".

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the authority for more details.