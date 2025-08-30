KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result, Final Cut-Off 2025 Released, Download Here

KCET Round 2 Result: Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary
KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 2 Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) final seat allotment result and final cut-off today, August 30, 2025. Candidates who participated in the round 2 counselling can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Along with KCET, UGCET Round 2 has also been released for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, etc. and AYUSH courses.
KCET Counselling 2025: How To Download KCET Round 2 Counselling result?
- Visit the official website -kea.kar.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the KCET Round 2 Counselling result link.
- Enter your login details and click on "submit".
- Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.
Here is the direct link to check result and cut-off directly- "KCET Round 2 Results".
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the authority for more details.