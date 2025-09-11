KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Out, Check Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results for engineering, architecture, and nursing courses. The results are based on the preferences filled during the option entry window, which closed on September 9, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Key Dates for Round 3

Fee Payment and Seat Confirmation: Candidates allotted seats must pay the admission fee and download the confirmation slip by September 13, 2025 (2:30 PM). Any caution deposit or fees paid in earlier rounds will be adjusted.

College Reporting: After fee payment, candidates must report to their allotted colleges with all original documents, two photocopies, and a mobile number by September 13, 2025 (5:30 PM).

KCET 2025 Counselling Process

KEA conducts counselling in multiple stages to ensure a fair and merit-based admission process:

• Registration and document upload

• Verification of documents

• Option entry and choice locking

• Release of seat allotment result

• Payment of admission fee and seat confirmation

Once a seat is allotted, students need to confirm their choice and complete the payment process to secure admission.

Eligibility and Cut-Off Marks

To participate in counselling, students must meet the minimum qualifying marks set by KEA:

• General category: 45%

• SC/ST categories: 40%

• OBC/EWS categories: 40%

All candidates are required to present original documents during verification.

KCET 2025 Exam

The KCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16, and 17 across Karnataka for admissions into undergraduate programs in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and allied professional courses.

With Round 3 results out, candidates should complete the necessary formalities on time to avoid losing their allotted seats.