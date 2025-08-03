KCET Seat Allotment Result Out 2025: Choice Filling, Fee Payment Starts For Engineering Admissions

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025. The choice-filing and fee payment has been started for Engineering admissions. Candidates can download the seat allotment result and confirmation slip on the official website of the authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET is also known as Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET).

KCET Seat Allotment Result: How To Download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "UGCNET/UGENEET 2025 First Round Final Result Link".

A new page will open.

Enter your CET number and date of birth.

Click on "Check".

If allotted, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

KCET 2025: How To Fill Preference, Pay Fees and Download Confirmation Slip?

On the homepage of official website, click on "UGNEET/UGCET-2025 Choice Entry, Fees Payment, Confirmation Slip Download Link".

A new page will open.

You will have the option to either login with your CET number or through face scan.

Once you have been logged in, you will be able to fill your preferred choice, pay fees and download the confirmation slip.

Candidates who do not know their CET number may download the verification slip first through face scan login- which contains your CET number and application number.