KCET 2024: Correction Window To Open For Karnataka Common Entrance Test

The KCET application correction process will be conducted in three shifts.

KCET 2024: Correction Window To Open For Karnataka Common Entrance Test
New Delhi:

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will open the application window for candidates who wish to make changes in their Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 forms. The application correction window will open on July 4, 2024 and close on July 6, 2024.

Candidates who wish to make changes are required to report to the KEA office with original documents and photocopies along with the KCET application and the KCET answer key 2024.

They will be required to submit their original documents and photocopies along with the application form and admit card. Besides these, they must also take their class 10 and 12 marksheet and two recent passport size photographs. 

The KCET application correction process will be conducted in three shifts – forenoon session 1 from 10 am to 12 pm, forenoon session 2 from 1.15 pm to 3 pm, and afternoon session from 3 pm onwards. The reporting time is 9.45 am for the first shift, 1 am for the second shift, and 2.45 pm for the third.

Candidates can verify their information against data received from various departments. They need not visit the KEA office if all details are correct. A verification slip can be downloaded from the KEA website for this purpose.
 

