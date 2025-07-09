KCET 2025 Counselling: Option Entry Begins, Direct Link Here

KCET 2025 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially launched the KCET 2025 counselling process, with the option entry window opening from July 8, 2025. Candidates can now access the option entry form and seat matrix through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Alongside this, the final seat matrix for the first round of counselling has been released, following the earlier release of a provisional seat matrix to help candidates plan their choices.

KCET 2025: How To Fill Option Entry Form

Candidates participating in KCET 2025 counselling can follow these steps to complete the option entry process:

Step 1. Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the KCET 2025 option entry link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your registration details on the newly opened page.

Step 4. Submit the details and log in to your account.

Step 5. Select your preferred courses and colleges in order of priority.

Step 6. Submit the filled choices.

Step 7. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

KCET 2025 Counselling Process

The KCET counselling process is designed to ensure transparency and merit-based admissions to professional courses. It includes the following stages:

• Registration and document upload

• Document verification

• Option entry and choice locking

• Seat allotment result announcement

• Confirmation of seat by paying the admission fee

Once the seat is allotted, candidates must confirm their willingness and complete the fee payment to secure their admission.

Eligibility Criteria and Cut-Off for KCET Counselling

To participate in the counselling process, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks set by KEA:

General Category: 45%

SC/ST Categories: 40%

OBC/EWS Categories: 40%

All qualified candidates are required to present their original documents during the verification phase to proceed with the counselling.

KCET 2025 Exam

The KCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16, and 17 across Karnataka for admissions to undergraduate programs in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional streams.