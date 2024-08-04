KCET 2024 Counselling Round 1 Mock Allotment Result To Be Out On August 7

KCET 2024 Counselling: The KEA will announce the final seat allotment results at a later date.
KCET 2024 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result on August 7. The Round 1 choice-filling process concluded on August 4. Candidates can select their choices for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) by 11.59pm on the official website.
KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
- On the homepage, find and select the KCET Seat Allotment link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- The KCET 2024 Mock Allotment result will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the result and print it out for future use.
Seat Allotment and Reporting
Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their choices after the release of the mock seat allotment results. The KEA will announce the final seat allotment results at a later date. Those who are satisfied with their allotment must report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.
KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
- KCET 2024 Application Form
- KCET 2024 Admit Card
- Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard
- Two passport-size photos
- Class 10 Scorecard
- Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI
- Registration Fee Payment Proof
- Kannada Medium Certificate
- Rural Study Certificate
- Caste Income Certificate
- Income Certificate