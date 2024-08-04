KCET 2024 Counselling Round 1 Mock Allotment Result To Be Out On August 7

KCET 2024 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result on August 7. The Round 1 choice-filling process concluded on August 4. Candidates can select their choices for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) by 11.59pm on the : The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result on August 7. The Round 1 choice-filling process concluded on August 4. Candidates can select their choices for the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) by 11.59pm on the official website

KCET 2024 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

On the homepage, find and select the KCET Seat Allotment link.

Enter your login credentials.

The KCET 2024 Mock Allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and print it out for future use.

Seat Allotment and Reporting

Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their choices after the release of the mock seat allotment results. The KEA will announce the final seat allotment results at a later date. Those who are satisfied with their allotment must report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.

KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

KCET 2024 Application Form

KCET 2024 Admit Card

Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard

Two passport-size photos

Class 10 Scorecard

Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI

Registration Fee Payment Proof

Kannada Medium Certificate

Rural Study Certificate

Caste Income Certificate

Income Certificate

The KCET exam is held every year for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.