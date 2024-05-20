Advertisement
Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Marking Scheme

KCET 2024 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority will issue the cut-off 2024 and merit list. This year, the exams were conducted on April 18 and 19.

Read Time: 2 mins
KCET 2024 Result: Students who clear the exam need to undergo counselling before admission

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2024 this week. Those who have appeared for the examination will be able to access their results by visiting the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Students can access their scorecards using their registration number/roll number and password.

Apart from the KCET results, the examination authority will issue the cut-off 2024 and merit list. This year, the exams were conducted on April 18 and 19. 

The exam is held for admissions to multiple BTech programmes offered by the Karnataka CET participating institutes. Students who clear the exam need to undergo counselling before admission.

KCET 2024: Marking Scheme

  • Each question in the KCET exam 2024 is worth 1 mark
  • The exam does not include negative markings.
  • The total score will be determined by multiplying the number of correct answers by 1.

Last year, over 240,000 students took the entrance exam, including more than 1.21 lakh boys and 1.40 lakh girls. The exam was administered at 592 centres throughout the state, with 121 of these centres located in Bengaluru. Approximately 16,000 non-Kannadiga students, who were exempted from the mandatory Kannada exam, registered for the examination, according to KEA.

Last year, the results were announced on June 15 for exams held from May 20 to 21. Previously, results were released on July 30 for exams conducted from June 16 to 18.

Comments

