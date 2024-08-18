Advertisement

KCET Counselling 2024: Registration Portal For Medical Courses Reopens, Check Last Date

The KCET exam is held every year for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs.

Students can apply for KCET 2024 counselling until August 19.

KCET 2024 Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the registration portal for medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in KCET 2024 counselling. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2024 can register and pay the counselling fee, while those already registered can link their roll number. Students can register by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They can apply for counselling until August 19.

The official notification reads: "Candidates who have qualified in UG NEET-2024 can register & apply online & pay the fees. (Already registered candidates need not register again.) Please note that SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria are applicable only to Karnataka SC/ST/OBC candidates. More details can be obtained on the KEA website regarding registration, verification, and further procedures for UG NEET-2024."

According to the NMC/NCISM, all rounds of counselling, including the Stray Vacancy Round, will be conducted online by KEA. All UG NEET 2024 qualified candidates are advised to register online and complete the document verification process with KEA to be eligible for admission to UG Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses in Karnataka.

KCET 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

KCET 2024 Application Form
KCET 2024 Admit Card
Class 12 or 2nd PUC Scorecard
Two passport-size photos
Class 10 Scorecard
Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO or DDPI
Registration Fee Payment Proof
Kannada Medium Certificate
Rural Study Certificate
Caste Income Certificate
Income Certificate

The KCET exam is held every year for students aiming to gain admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions in Karnataka. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test took place on April 18 and 19, with two shifts: one from 10.30am to 11.50am and another from 2.30pm to 3.50pm.

