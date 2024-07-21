Advertisement
KCET 2024: Fee Structure For Engineering And Architecture Courses Released

KCET 2024 Fee Structure: This applies to 50% of the seats in these institutions under the government quota in private-aided colleges.

Read Time: 2 mins
The Higher Education Department of Karnataka has announced the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2024 fee structure for Engineering and Architecture courses. The details of the fee structure are available on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the fee for first-year students at government colleges, the University of Mysore, and the constituent colleges of Visvesvaraya Technical University (VTU) is Rs 42,116. This amount covers both university and additional fees. For subsequent years, the fee will be Rs. 35,016 per year. This fee structure applies to 50% of the seats in these institutions under the government quota in private-aided colleges.

College Fee Structure

GM, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B: Annual Income Above Rs 10 Lakhs

Engineering / Architecture Courses:

  • Government Colleges: Rs. 40,860
  • Aided Colleges: Rs. 40,860
  • VTU Regional Colleges: Rs. 45,750
  • Type-1 (Unaided Colleges, including Minority, and Un-aided Courses in Aided Colleges): Rs. 96,574
  • Type-2 (Unaided Colleges, including Minority, and Un-aided Courses in Aided Colleges): Rs. 1,04,265
  • Deemed/Private Universities: Rs. 96,574

In private colleges affiliated with VTU Belgaum, the fee for the remaining 50% of UG course seats under the government quota is at least Rs 76,135, plus an optional skill fee. For seats allocated under the COMEDK quota, the fee is Rs. 2,61,477.

