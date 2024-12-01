Karnataka PGCET 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released

Karnataka PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 2 provisional seat allotment result for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites, keaonline.karnataka.gov.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. They are required to enter their CET number to access the seat allotment result.

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website, keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET 2024 provisional seat allotment link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Log in using your CET number

Step 5. Save the seat allotment list for future use

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result: Counselling Process



Candidates who secure seats must report to their designated colleges for verification and document submission. It is essential to bring all necessary original documents, along with photocopies, for verification during the admission process.

Candidates facing issues with the result can submit grievances after the provisional seat allotment is announced. The final seat allotment will be released on November 30.

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in English, lasting 120 minutes. It comprises 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) totaling 100 marks. Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. The question paper is divided into four sections, each offering four answer options.

The Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 determines the eligibility of candidates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and M.Arch courses in educational institutions across Karnataka.