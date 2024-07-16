Karnataka PGCET 2024: Revised Schedule Out, MBA, MCA Exams On August 4

Karnataka PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised datesheet for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2024). The exams for MBA and MCA courses have been rescheduled and will now take place on August 4. Registered candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, on July 27.

Originally, the exam was scheduled to be conducted between July 5 and 10, but it was postponed to avoid a clash with final semester university exams in some institutions.

To download their KEA PGCET 2024 hall tickets from the official website, students will be required to use their login credentials, such as the application number and password generated during registration.

"PGCET-2024 for MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on 04-08-2024 as per the revised timetable. Candidates who have registered, applied, and paid the fees for PGCET-2024 must download their admission tickets from the KEA website on or after 27-07-2024 and appear for the exam," the KEA said in an official notice.

The PGCET exam for MBA and MCA courses will take place in two shifts on August 4 (Sunday): from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. The question paper will comprise 100 questions, with a maximum score of 100 marks.

Additionally, the revised examination schedule for ME and MTech courses will be announced soon. Successful GATE 2024 candidates can directly register for MTech admission without taking the KEA PGCET 2024 exam.

The entrance exam will assess the candidates' proficiency in general knowledge, analytical ability and logical reasoning, computer awareness, quantitative analysis, and the English language.