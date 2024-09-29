Advertisement

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in English, with a duration of 120 minutes.

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the results for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

PGCET 2024 Result: Steps To Download Karnataka

  • Step 1. Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result" link under the "Latest Announcements" section
  • Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4. Log in by entering your registration number
  • Step 5. View and download your result for future reference

Counselling Process

Candidates who pass the exam and qualify for counselling must report to their designated colleges for verification and document submission. It is essential for candidates to bring all necessary original documents, along with photocopies, for verification during the admission process.

Documents Required

  • SSLC/10th Standard Marks Card
  • 2nd PUC/12th Standard Marks Card
  • Degree Marks Cards of all years/semesters
  • Degree Certificate/Provisional Degree Certificate (Course Completion Certificates will not be accepted)
  • Caste/Caste Income Certificate issued by Tahsildar for SC/ST candidates (if applicable)

The Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in English, with a duration of 120 minutes. It consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), totaling 100 marks. Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The question paper is divided into four sections, each with four answer options.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 determines the eligibility of candidates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and M.Arch courses in educational institutions in Karnataka.

