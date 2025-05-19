Advertisement

KCET Result 2025 Likely To Be Announced Soon, Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Read Time: 2 mins
Candidates can access their scorecards via official KEA website.
KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the KCET 2025 results shortly. Candidates can access their scorecards via official KEA websites - kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, or karresults.nic.in.

Details Included In Scorecard
The scorecard will display the total marks, individual subject-wise scores, and whether the candidate has qualified. To access the result, students must log in with their registration number and password.

KCET 2025: Steps To Download Your Result

  • Open kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click the link titled "KCET 2025 Result"
  • Enter your credentials
  • View your scorecard
  • Download and save it for counselling

Cut-Off, Ranks And Top Performers

KEA is also set to release the cut-off marks, rank list, and the names of toppers across various categories. This data will help candidates understand their standing in the seat allotment process.

Counselling Phases After Results

Once the results are out, KEA will initiate a three-round counselling process including:

  • Registration
  • Choice filling and locking
  • Seat allotment
  • Offline document verification

Important Documents For Verification

When attending the KCET counselling and verification process, make sure to carry all the necessary documents. These include your KCET result scorecard and admit card, along with Class 10 and 12 mark sheets. You'll also need proof of having studied in the state for seven years. If applicable, bring valid caste and income certificates. Don't forget to carry a few recent passport-size photographs as well. 

Choosing Colleges Wisely: What To Consider

When selecting a college, consider key factors like infrastructure, faculty reputation, and placement history. Check past cut-off trends to assess your chances, and think about the location and available hostel facilities. Smart choices lead to better academic and career outcomes.

Candidates are advised to check KEA's websites regularly for result updates and detailed counselling instructions.

