KCET Result 2026 Tomorrow? Check Expected Date, Direct Link Here

KCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET 2026 result this week for candidates who appeared in the entrance examination held from April 22 to April 24, 2026. Once released, students will be able to check their scores and rank cards online through the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the result. The KCET 2026 scorecard will contain important details including subject-wise marks, overall score, and rank secured by the candidate for admission to professional undergraduate courses in Karnataka colleges.

KCET Result 2026 Expected Date

Lakhs of students who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test are eagerly waiting for the result announcement. KEA generally releases the scorecards online along with subject-wise marks and ranks obtained by candidates.The KCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, and other professional programmes offered by colleges across Karnataka.

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the KCET counselling process. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official KEA portals regularly for the latest updates regarding the result date, rank list, and counselling schedule.

How to Download KCET Result 2026?

Students can follow these simple steps to access their KCET 2026 result online:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the "KCET Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter the application number and password

Submit the details to view the scorecard

Download and print the KCET rank card for future use

The result will include important details such as candidate name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and KCET rank. Candidates should carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.