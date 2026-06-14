KCET Counselling 2026: Verification Slip Released, Check Direct Link To Download Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2026 Verification Slip on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling process can now access and download their verification slip by visiting the official portal.

Candidates can download the document by logging in with their registration number, password, and captcha code. Applicants must carefully review the information mentioned on the slip and keep a copy for future admission-related activities.

Direct Link Here

How to Download KCET 2026 Verification Slip?

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the KCET 2026 Verification Slip link available on the homepage.

A login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the registration number, password, and captcha code.

Click on the Submit button.

The verification slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check all details carefully.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

Details Mentioned on KCET 2026 Verification Slip

Candidates should thoroughly check the details available on the verification slip before proceeding with further counselling activities. The document contains the following important details:

CET Number

Candidate's Name

Course Applied For

Gender

Verified Caste and Category Details

Verification Status

List of Documents to be Submitted

KCET QR Code for Login

Secret Key

In case any incorrect information is found, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and professional courses offered by government, aided, private aided, and private unaided colleges across Karnataka.

Through KCET, students can secure admission to courses such as engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture, and several other professional programmes.