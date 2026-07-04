KEA To Revise KCET 2026 Ranks After Verification Of Revised Class 12 Marksheets

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that it will revise KCET 2026 ranks for eligible candidates whose Class 12 marks have been updated after revaluation or correction. Students with revised marks must submit their updated Class 12 marksheets at the KEA office in Bengaluru for verification.

According to the latest notification, candidates can submit their revised marksheets from July 4 to July 6, 2026. After the documents are verified through the students' DigiLocker accounts, KEA will update the marks and revise the affected KCET 2026 ranks.

KCET 2026 Ranks After Marks Verification

Candidates whose Class 12 board marks have been revised must visit the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, and submit a copy of their updated marksheet within the given timeline.

KEA clarified that the revised scores will only be considered after successful verification through the candidate's DigiLocker account. Once the verification process is complete, the authority will update the marks and prepare the revised KCET 2026 ranks wherever applicable.

KCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Announced

Along with the rank revision update, KEA has also released the KCET 2026 counselling schedule. Candidates participating in the counselling process should keep track of the important dates given below.

Mock Seat Allotment Result: July 6, 2026 (After 11 AM)

Modify, Add, Rearrange or Delete Options: July 6 (2 PM) to July 9 (10 AM)

First Round Real Seat Allotment Result: July 15, 2026 (After 11 AM)

Why KEA Decided to Revise KCET 2026 Ranks?

The latest decision follows concerns raised by many students, particularly from the CBSE board, whose Class 12 marks increased after the board's revaluation process. Several candidates had requested KEA to update their ranks based on the revised marks, as KCET admissions use a 50:50 weightage between the entrance exam score and Class 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics marks.

Candidates are advised to submit their revised documents before the deadline and regularly check the official KEA website for further updates regarding rank revision and seat allotment.