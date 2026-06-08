Didn't Clear KCET 2026? Here Are The Best Alternatives For Admission In Engineering Colleges

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results were declared on June 6. KCET counselling and choice filling is set to begin on June 10. Candidates who secured good ranks are now preparing for the admission process. However, not every aspirant may have achieved the desired result.

For students who did not clear KCET 2026 or could not secure a competitive rank, there is no reason to lose hope. Several alternative pathways are available to secure admission to engineering colleges in Karnataka and continue pursuing their academic goals.

KCET 2026 Alternatives: Consider COMEDK Counselling

One of the most promising options for students is the Common Entrance Test conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK UGET). The COMEDK UGET 2026 results were announced on May 29 and provide access to more than 150 private engineering colleges across Karnataka.

Through COMEDK counselling, candidates can compete for seats in some of the state's well-known institutions, including RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering, and M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology.

Direct Admission Through Management Quota

Students who were unable to perform well in both KCET and COMEDK still have opportunities through management quota admissions offered by private engineering colleges.

Institutions consider a candidate's entrance exam scorecard along with Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics under this route. The admission criteria vary from college to college. But this pathway allows students to secure seats without depending solely on merit-list cut-offs.

As COMEDK counselling is currently underway, students are advised to keep their backup plans ready and complete admission formalities without delay. Many private colleges begin filling available seats soon after counselling rounds start.