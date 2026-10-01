'Rishikesh Is Expensive': Woman Shares Reality Of Moving To The Tourist Town

A woman recently shared what it actually means to move from a tier-1 or tier-2 city to a place like Rishikesh. It is a general perception that life in a small city is easy and cheap, but according to this content creator named Asha Mane, the reality can be different. For many young working professionals, moving away from fast-moving tech hubs to serene mountain towns sounds like the ultimate dream, but she said they must plan cautiously.

"You are currently staying in Tier 1 or Tier 2 cities and are planning to move to Rishikesh," the woman wrote in the caption, adding a few points to remember before making the move, and urging users to not "make these mistakes".

She said that the expenses are not going to reduce and a tourist Tier 3 town like Rishikesh is as expensive as a Tier 1 city. Even a normal cup of tea costs around Rs 30, she added.

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The woman said that you shouldn't even think about shifting to Rishikesh without having a backup of money for at least six months. "Calculate your savings this way: let's say your monthly expenses in a city like Bangalore (as I come from that city) are Rs 50,000, then your savings for moving to Rishikesh should be Rs 50,000 x 6," she suggested.

"If you are coming here for volunteering work, don't settle for volunteering only in exchange for food and accommodation. Ensure that the property owner pays you money in addition to your stay and food," she suggested.

"The average minimum payment in Rishikesh is around Rs 15,000, including food and accommodation. Don't compromise on this at all. You will be dedicating a lot of time and effort to the work here, and business owners here expect you to be multi-skilled, so this is a must-ask."

She further added that one can get cheaper stay options if they rent an apartment on the Rishikesh city side rather than in Tapovan or Lower Tapovan. "Don't even think about renting an apartment in these tourist areas, as they are very noisy and crowded. You will find beautiful houses on the city side, especially around the AIIMS College area," she added.

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Watch her post here:

"Rishikesh is a beautiful place and is filled with people from all over the world. This is a really good opportunity for networking, so spend your time with wise people and choose the right company while protecting your energy," she also suggested.

Social media reactions

The post went viral, drawing hundreds of reactions from online users. "Rishikesh has its dark and white sides both. It's your wisdom to recognise your own energy where you get drawn to. Be mindful, be aware not to fall in the trap," one user wrote in the comment section of the video, urging people to be alert.

"Last week I visited Rishikesh. The tea price shocked me as well. I had a tea in a roadside shop near Laxman Jhula. It did cost 40 Rs," another user also highlighted that the city is expensive.

"Rishikesh is a foreign city now inside India price-wise, especially in the Tapovan area," a third user said.