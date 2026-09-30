'BBC Dad' Shares New Photos Of His Children 9 Years After Famous TV Blooper

Robert Kelly, a senior journalist who is popular as "BBC Dad", recently posted new family pictures on social media, showing just how much his children have grown up since accidentally crashing his live television interview.

In March 2017, Kelly joined BBC News live via webcam from his home office in Busan, South Korea, to analyse a serious piece of news content.

While he was speaking, his four-year-old daughter entered the room wearing a bright yellow sweater.

Unbothered by the live broadcast, she wandered over to her father's desk. Moments later, her baby brother also came in his walker.

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Kelly's wife, Jung-a Kim, ran into the room and picked up both children and took them away.

When all of this was happening, Kelly, live on air, tried his best to hide the smile, maintain a straight face and finish the analysis. "Pardon me, my apologies," he said.

Watch the video here:

The original video gathered tens of millions of views on YouTube. It again went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic when a majority of people globally were working from home, and users could relate to it.

The video ended up becoming one of the internet's most iconic moments, as the family blunder turned the family into overnight internet celebrities.

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It has been nearly nine years since that incident, and now he has posted some new photos.

"Some BBC Dad content. It's been a while," he wrote while sharing photos of himself hiking with his son and spending time with his wife. Kelly shared a picture of Marion looking 'very grown-up'.

"My birthday; James and I hiking; Marion looking very grown-up; BBC Mom and I at a street festival," he said. "James is now 10; Marion is 13."

See new images:

The new photos went viral, and social media users flooded the comments on Kelly's new post. "Absolutely my favourite video! Thank you for the update, Dad," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It was such great TV. I can still clearly remember seeing. Happy birthday and give them both a big hug from me," another user wrote.

"I still religiously watch the interview when Marion comes strutting in... truly iconic. Can't believe they're all grown up!" a third user said.

The photos simply show how quickly time flies.