In Pics: Kids Who Crashed Their Father's 2017 BBC Interview Are All Grown Up

Almost nine years ago, two children accidentally stole the spotlight during a live BBC interview, turning a routine discussion into a viral moment. Today, these children are all grown up, and their father continues to share glimpses of their lives on social media.

Professor Robert E Kelly, the father of the viral ‘BBC Dad' video, shared a picture of his children, along with his wife, from a Halloween Party. "Happy Halloween, everyone. Marion is 12; James is 9. They're getting big," he wrote.

Marion is 12; James is 9. They're getting big.

In March, Kelly posted his annual update to mark eight years since the viral "BBC Dad" moment. Sharing recent family pictures, he wrote, "Today is the eighth anniversary of the 'BBC Dad' blooper, so here are some recent family pictures. The kids are growing fast."

— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

He also shared a carousel of photos from a recent hike with his son. "Here are James and I hiking yesterday. He is almost 9 now," Kelly wrote.

— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

In other posts, he shared pictures from Marion's birthday celebration and another morning hike with James.

— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2024

Kelly has also posted a formal work photograph of his wife, Kim Jung-A, captioning it simply, "I like this one a lot."

— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

In another update, he shared a family picture and wrote, "Here is Yena, almost 12, with my wife, and James doing his homework. And James is doing more homework, reading and practising words from the story Tickly Octopus with me."

— Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

The moment that made the family famous dates back to March 2017, when South Korea-based political analyst Kelly was speaking to BBC News. During the interview, his young daughter Marion confidently walked into the room, dancing her way into the frame, followed by baby James in a walker.

Seconds later, Kelly's wife rushed into the room and slightly slipped as she tried to grab both the children and pull them out of view.

One wrote, "My favourite part of that video is the mom trying to crouch down as if no one could see her," while another commented, "One of the best moments on TV / the internet! Bless the family!"

"This will forever remain one of my favourite videos," commented one. "That still remains the single funniest live episode I've ever seen," wrote the next.

The video quickly went viral, with viewers calling Kelly a "BBC Dad."