'BBC Dad' Shares New Family Pics To Mark 7th Anniversary Of His Viral Blooper

The photos feature his wife Kim Jung-A, daughter Marion, now 11, and son James, 7.

Seven years ago, Korea-based professor Robert Kelly and his family gave the internet its favourite TV moment ever. Robert E Kelly, an associate professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, was in the middle of his live interview with BBC News when he was gatecrashed by his two adorable children. Hilarity ensued, and their mother frantically dashed in to retrieve them. The video went crazy viral and catapulted Mr Kelly and his family to internet fame.

The viral pop-culture moment saw its seventh anniversary on March 10 this year. Now, Professor Robert Kelly has reshared the original video and also shared a bunch of recent photos with his family to mark the occasion. In the photos, his children Marion and James, are all grown up.

''BBC Dad content Today is the 7th anniversary of the BBC Dad blooper. So here it is again, with some recent family pictures in the thread below,'' he wrote on X. The photos feature his wife Kim Jung-A, daughter Marion, now 11, and son James, 7. The beautiful family photos include Marion's 11th birthday, their hiking adventures and festive Christmas gatherings.

Notably, Marion was the one who first walked into the room where her dad was shooting his interview with BBC News. She was then joined by her nine-month-old brother James, who was in a baby walker.

See the new family pictures here:

Another hiking picture, and some Christmas 2023 pictures

And some more Christmas pictures

The beautiful post received an outpouring of love from internet users who said that the viral clip still makes them laugh.

Here is the video that started it all:

Reacting to the Professor's post, one user wrote, ''This was the most beautiful interview I've ever seen. My late wife and I laughed a lot during the transmission and watched all the replays. You have a very beautiful family. Congratulations to you, your wife, and your children.''

Another commented, ''It's crazy to me that this was 7 years ago. Now everyone who was a parent with a toddler during the pandemic truly understands what it was like for y'all! Your family is still so beautiful! Wishing y'all well.''

A third said, ''This was one of the funniest interviews I've ever seen. I laughed so hard every time I watched it. Congrats to your wife. She was the real hero of the day. She came in like a superhero! Good on you for staying calm and your kids for making it fun.''

A fourth added, ''OMG!! I still giggle about this EVERY TIME. You just can't beat the sheer determination of that little girl in the yellow, scooting in like she's on a mission. And the baby in the walker? Pure chaos gold! Professor Kelly, you're a legend for keeping your cool.''

A fifth said, ''Seven years later and the BBC Dad blooper still brings a smile to our faces. It's a reminder that even in moments of chaos, there's always room for laughter and love. Family pictures in the thread below show how time flies but memories last forever.''