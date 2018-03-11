'One Year Of Internet Stardom', BBC Dad Reflects. Video Is Still A Hit

It's the first anniversary of 'BBC Dad' and the clip is still a laugh riot and very much viral. BBC re-shared the clip on Twitter and it is still going strong with 6 million views in just a day.
"1 year ago today the world became a better place," the network tweeted with a video for you to relive the moment.
1 year ago today the world became a better place.#BBCdadpic.twitter.com/Q5I70XxT7T— BBC (@BBC) March 10, 2018
Lmaooo. I'll never forget this. Lawd so much epic funny in it....from the little girl coming in, the baby in the walker-stroller, the mom flying in trying to get kids and close door https://t.co/uXOz6YTpdm— Dr. Sherri - #BeAWarrior (@onlymeindc) March 10, 2018
More and more you look at it, it's just perfect comedy. https://t.co/pSMt1pMu8S— Luke Holmesby (@LukeHolmesby) March 10, 2018
This video is still one of my favourites of all time. The way she strolls into that room, I want to enter every room that I enter with the same amount of energy/vibrance! https://t.co/I0mhkmoZO7— Mel Brown (@MelBrown7) March 10, 2018
A year after the Kelly family was catapulted into Internet stardom, Robert Kelly has reflected on the moment and how life has changed since that eventful interview. In a blog post published earlier today, Robert Kelly said life as being "virally famous" has been mostly fun. The Kelly family, he wrote, have lost their anonymity and are recognised "a lot" everywhere. Another outcome of being "quasi-celebrities" is that BBC Dad can no longer go out wearing grungy clothes, he wrote.
He also said many parents juggling work and domestic life, parents who work from home wrote to them with mostly positive reactions.
"These reactions were positive and empathetic. We were very moved by them," he wrote.
He even addressed, again, the question he is asked till date about the massively viral video.
Did he not stand up on-air because he was not wearing pants?
Well, he was wearing pants.
And a year after the mistake of leaving the door unlocked, looks like 'BBC dad' has learnt his lesson as the camera no longer faces the door every time he does an interview.
He’s moved his webcam so it no longer faces the door
