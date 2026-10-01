"One Of Your Best People": Son Of flydubai Passenger Praises Indian Pilot

The son of a passenger aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight has thanked Indian pilot - Captain Smit Machchhar - for fighting off his co-pilot, who attempted to hijack and crash the aircraft, saying he is "one of India's best people". LIVE UPDATES

Ofir Speigel's mother was flying from Thailand and had a connecting flight from Dubai to Israel.

"It was a very difficult day...one of the most difficult days that we ever had. She's at home and fine now. I want to thank the Indian pilot and the Indian population. You did something great. You saved my mother and the lives of all the passengers. I would like to say thank you very much, and we appreciate it," Speigel told news agency IANS.

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Speigel said he believes India is a wonderful country and has wonderful people.

"...I guess that the pilot is one of your best people," he said.

Smit Machchhar, an Indian citizen, had been working with flydubai - a low-cost carrier owned by the Emirati government, for four years. On Wednesday, his co-pilot tried to sabotage the aircraft, which was carrying over 170 passengers, and later stabbed Machchhar, who was trying to prevent him from doing so. At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet.

However, Machchhar fought back the co-pilot, resisted him, and opened the cockpit door so passengers and crew members could overpower him. According to accounts from those on board, passengers near the front helped move the attacker away from the cockpit.

Also Read: PM Modi Proud Of Hero flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar, Assures Family Of All Help

Two other relief pilots who were seated at the back took over the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Speigel, recounting his mother's account, said that a woman who was seated next to her had to take her daughter to the toilet.

"When she stood near the toilet, she heard strange noises from the cockpit. The woman told passengers to take a look...The airplane fell for nearly 20 to 30 seconds, and my mother said that it was scary," he said.

Speigel also called the co-pilot who attempted to crash the aircraft a "terrorist".

Upon landing, both the pilot and co-pilot were taken to a hospital, and passengers were treated at the airport terminal.

(With inputs from IANS)