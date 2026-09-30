77-Year-Old Man's Chat With AI Goes Viral: "He Will Be Spared By AI Terminators"

A social media user shared a sweet incident involving a 77-year-old man during a flight. The user, who is a tech worker, revealed that when he was sitting next to the elderly man, he noticed the senior was deeply focused on his phone and was using an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot regarding a business plan for a vertical farming startup. In his post, the user who goes by @theteknosaur shared pictures of the elderly man, who was completely "locked in" on his project. The two ended up chatting for the rest of the flight and quickly hit it off.

What caught the tech worker's attention wasn't just the man's dedication, but his polite etiquette. Instead of giving basic commands, the elderly was addressing the AI chatbot as "sir".

"77-year-old grandpa on my flight was cooking up a vertical farming business plan w/ ChatGPT until takeoff. And he calls the AI "sir"... the respect!!" the user wrote. "We yapped the whole flight, now we're besties. This man is more locked in than all of us."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

With over 2.8 million views and more than 25,000 likes, the story quickly spread across social media. People online praised the elderly person's old-school manners. Some users also highlighted how inspiring it was to see a senior person embracing new technology with curiosity.

"Treat others as you wish to be treated. AI responds in some ways depending on how you respond to it. In fact, it's been shown that abusive communication towards AI does at times result in degradation," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"He will be spared by AI terminators when they are out to kill humans cause of his politeness to AI," another user jokingly wrote.

"I keep the same level of respect when communicating with AI (except when they pissed me off and teased me or sometimes were a little harsh on my decision that they didn't agree with). Amazingly, they're more open, more polite, and they offer more insight and the work is nicely done," a third user shared their opinion.