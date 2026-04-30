Rajasthan Video Sparks Outrage As Teachers Sleep While Students Carry Mid-Day Meal Utensils

A shocking incident has emerged from a government school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, where young children were allegedly made to pick up and carry mid-day meal utensils. A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting concern within the education department and triggering an official inquiry.

The incident took place at Government Higher Primary School in Dasavas village under the Riyambi subdivision. Instead of resting or eating during the mid-day meal break, several children were seen lifting and moving heavy steel utensils. The footage has raised serious questions about supervision and student welfare at the school.

A shocking incident has emerged from a government school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, where young children were allegedly made to pick up and carry mid-day meal utensils. A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting concern within the education department and triggering… pic.twitter.com/MxzMeeqrhA — NDTV (@ndtv) April 30, 2026

Adding to the concern, four teachers were reportedly found sleeping in a room during the same time. The school has eight teachers in total, with seven present on the day of the incident. Despite this, the responsibility of handling utensils appeared to fall on the students.

Eyewitness accounts and the video also suggest that Headmaster Sohanlal Phadoda was present and seated in his chair while the children carried out the work. He allegedly did not intervene or instruct the staff to stop. Some children claimed that this was not a one-time occurrence but part of their daily routine.

Following the video's circulation, local authorities have taken note of the matter. An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

SDM Suryakant Sharma said, "A complaint has been received and the entire matter will be investigated."

Chief Development Officer Ramlal Karadi stated that the issue came to light through media reports and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty. Officials have also said measures will be introduced to prevent such incidents in the future.