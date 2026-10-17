Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Couple Invites PM Modi, Chief Minister Vijay To Reception. See Pics

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are all set to get married in November this year.

Hours after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the couple's wedding details, new photos of Anirudh and Sun TV Group chairman Kalanithi Maran meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay have surfaced on the Internet.

Sun News, the Tamil news network of Sun TV, shared pictures of the meeting on X.

The post stated that Kalanithi Maran met the Prime Minister and presented him with the wedding reception invitation for Kaviya and Anirudh. The couple's family members, along with the composer, were also present during the meeting.

However, Anirudh did not feature in the photos.

The post read, "Invitation Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented the wedding reception invitation for Kaviya Kalanithi and Anirudh Ravichander. Kavitha's parents, Lakshmi and Ravichander, were present with Anirudh Ravichander."

The network also shared photos of Anirudh meeting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and inviting him to the reception. The post read, "Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was met, and the wedding reception invitation for Kaviya Kalanidhi Maran - Anirudh Ravichander was presented by Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran. Kavya Kalanidhi and Anirudh Ravichander were present."

Telangana Chief Minister Confirms Wedding

The Chief Minister's official X handle shared photos and videos of A Revanth Reddy with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. He also revealed that the reception will be held in Chennai on November 21.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

Background

As per a TOI report, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran will get married in Greece on November 11. So far, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed the wedding or reception plans.

The reports about Anirudh planning to marry Kavya Maran first began in 2025. In June last year, the music director dismissed the rumours and said, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

The rumour began after a post on Reddit claimed that the duo were seeing each other for over a year and that they were considering marriage.

In June 2026, Anirudh's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra appeared to lend credence to the wedding speculation while speaking to KPTV.

He said, “That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married.”

Anirudh Ravichander is a popular music composer who has worked on several major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

Kavya Maran, on the other hand, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She is also associated with the Indian Premier League as the owner ofkavya Sunrisers Hyderabad.