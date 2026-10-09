Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board Releases Tentative SSLC, 2nd PUC 2027 Exam Timetable

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and 2nd PUC exam 1 and 2 for the academic session 2027. The exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
According to the timetable, the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 is scheduled to be held from March 22 and will conclude on April 5, 2027. Whereas the 2nd PUC exam 1 is all set to be conducted from February 27, 2027.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 24 to 31, 2027 and the 2nd PUC exam 2 will be conducted from May 3 to 15, 2027.
The examination will be conducted for three hours from 10am to 1pm.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Time Table 2027
Students can check the detailed exam schedule in the table below:
|Subjects
|Dates
|First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
|March 22, 2027
|Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|March 25, 2027
|Second Language: English, Kannada
|March 27, 2027
|Mathematics, Sociology
|March 30, 2027
|Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada (Only for Repeater Candidates), English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi and NSOF Subjects
|April 2, 2027
|JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics
|April 3, 2027
|Social Science
|April 5, 2027
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Schedule
Check the provisional datesheet in the table below:
|Subjects
|Dates
First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
|May 24, 2027
|Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|May 25, 2027
|Second Language: English, Kannada
|May 26, 2027
|Mathematics, Sociology
|May 27, 2027
|Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada (Only for Repeater Candidates), English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi and NSOF Subjects
|May 28, 2027
|Social Science
|May 29, 2027
|JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics
May 31, 2027
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Tentative Datesheet
Students can check the dates for the upcoming exams from the table below:
|Subjects
|Dates
|Kannda, Arabic
|February 27, 2027
|English
|March 1, 2027
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 2, 2027
|Geography, Psychology
|March 3, 2027
|Sociology, Physics
|March 4, 2027
|Accountancy
|March 5, 2027
|Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths
March 8, 2027
|Economics, Geology
|March 9, 2027
|Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
|March 11, 2027
|Business Studies, Mathematics
|March 12, 2027
|Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science
|March 13, 2027
|Political Science, Biology, Computer Science
|March 15, 2027
|History, Statistics, Electronics
|March 16, 2027
|Hindi
|March 17, 2027
KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table
Check the proposed exam schedule below:
|Subjects
|Dates
|Kannda, Arabic
|May 3, 2027
|Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics
|May 4, 2027
Political Science, Computer Science
|May 5, 2027
|History, Chemistry
|May 6, 2027
|Business Studies, Psychology, Education
|May 7, 2027
|Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Maths
|May 8, 2027
|Economics, Mathematics
May 10, 2027
|Hindi
|May 11, 2027
|English
|May 12, 2027
|Sociology, Statistics
|May 13, 2027
|Geography, Logic, Home Science
|May 14, 2027
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
|May 15, 2027
Students can submit their objections regarding the published tentative exam timetable till October 22, 2026. For SSLC datesheet students can submit their objections through the email: dpikseab@gmail.com and for 2nd PUC objections will be submiited to mentioned email: directorpukseab@gmail.com.