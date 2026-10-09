Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board Releases Tentative SSLC, 2nd PUC 2027 Exam Timetable

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and 2nd PUC exam 1 and 2 for the academic session 2027. The exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the timetable, the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 is scheduled to be held from March 22 and will conclude on April 5, 2027. Whereas the 2nd PUC exam 1 is all set to be conducted from February 27, 2027.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 24 to 31, 2027 and the 2nd PUC exam 2 will be conducted from May 3 to 15, 2027.

The examination will be conducted for three hours from 10am to 1pm.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Time Table 2027

Students can check the detailed exam schedule in the table below:

Subjects Dates First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit March 22, 2027 Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music March 25, 2027 Second Language: English, Kannada March 27, 2027 Mathematics, Sociology March 30, 2027 Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada (Only for Repeater Candidates), English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi and NSOF Subjects April 2, 2027 JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics April 3, 2027 Social Science April 5, 2027

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Schedule

Check the provisional datesheet in the table below:

Subjects Dates First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit May 24, 2027 Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music May 25, 2027 Second Language: English, Kannada May 26, 2027 Mathematics, Sociology May 27, 2027 Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada (Only for Repeater Candidates), English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi and NSOF Subjects May 28, 2027 Social Science May 29, 2027 JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics May 31, 2027

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Tentative Datesheet

Students can check the dates for the upcoming exams from the table below:

Subjects Dates Kannda, Arabic February 27, 2027 English March 1, 2027 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 2, 2027 Geography, Psychology March 3, 2027 Sociology, Physics March 4, 2027 Accountancy March 5, 2027 Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths March 8, 2027 Economics, Geology March 9, 2027 Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness March 11, 2027 Business Studies, Mathematics March 12, 2027 Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science March 13, 2027 Political Science, Biology, Computer Science March 15, 2027 History, Statistics, Electronics March 16, 2027 Hindi March 17, 2027

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table

Check the proposed exam schedule below:

Subjects Dates Kannda, Arabic May 3, 2027 Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics May 4, 2027 Political Science, Computer Science May 5, 2027 History, Chemistry May 6, 2027 Business Studies, Psychology, Education May 7, 2027 Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Maths May 8, 2027 Economics, Mathematics May 10, 2027 Hindi May 11, 2027 English May 12, 2027 Sociology, Statistics May 13, 2027 Geography, Logic, Home Science May 14, 2027 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness May 15, 2027

Students can submit their objections regarding the published tentative exam timetable till October 22, 2026. For SSLC datesheet students can submit their objections through the email: dpikseab@gmail.com and for 2nd PUC objections will be submiited to mentioned email: directorpukseab@gmail.com.