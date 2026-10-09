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Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board Releases Tentative SSLC, 2nd PUC 2027 Exam Timetable

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC and 2nd PUC exam 1 and 2 time table 2027. Students can check and download the tentative datesheet from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

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Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board Releases Tentative SSLC, 2nd PUC 2027 Exam Timetable
Students can submit their objections regarding the tentative timetable till October 22, 2026.
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and 2nd PUC exam 1 and 2 for the academic session 2027. The exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. 

According to the timetable, the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 is scheduled to be held from March 22 and will conclude on April 5, 2027. Whereas the 2nd PUC exam 1 is all set to be conducted from February 27, 2027. 

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 24 to 31, 2027 and the 2nd PUC exam 2 will be conducted from May 3 to 15, 2027.

The examination will be conducted for three hours from 10am to 1pm.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Time Table 2027 

Students can check the detailed exam schedule in the table below: 

SubjectsDates
First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, English, English (NCERT), SanskritMarch 22, 2027
Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic MusicMarch 25, 2027
Second Language: English, KannadaMarch 27, 2027
Mathematics, SociologyMarch 30, 2027
Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada (Only for Repeater Candidates), English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi and NSOF SubjectsApril 2, 2027
JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', EconomicsApril 3, 2027
Social ScienceApril 5, 2027

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Schedule

Check the provisional datesheet in the table below: 

SubjectsDates

First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit

May 24, 2027
Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic MusicMay 25, 2027
Second Language: English, KannadaMay 26, 2027
Mathematics, SociologyMay 27, 2027
Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada (Only for Repeater Candidates), English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi and NSOF SubjectsMay 28, 2027
Social ScienceMay 29, 2027
JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics

May 31, 2027

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Tentative Datesheet

Students can check the dates for the upcoming exams from the table below: 

SubjectsDates
Kannda, ArabicFebruary 27, 2027
EnglishMarch 1, 2027

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 2, 2027
Geography, Psychology March 3, 2027
Sociology, PhysicsMarch 4, 2027
AccountancyMarch 5, 2027
Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths

March 8, 2027

Economics, GeologyMarch 9, 2027
Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and WellnessMarch 11, 2027
Business Studies, MathematicsMarch 12, 2027
Optional Kannada, Logic, Home ScienceMarch 13, 2027
Political Science, Biology, Computer ScienceMarch 15, 2027
History, Statistics, ElectronicsMarch 16, 2027
HindiMarch 17, 2027

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table

Check the proposed exam schedule below: 

SubjectsDates
Kannda, ArabicMay 3, 2027
Accountancy, Biology, Geology, ElectronicsMay 4, 2027

Political Science, Computer Science

May 5, 2027
History, ChemistryMay 6, 2027
Business Studies, Psychology, EducationMay 7, 2027
Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic MathsMay 8, 2027
Economics, Mathematics

May 10, 2027

HindiMay 11, 2027
EnglishMay 12, 2027
Sociology, Statistics May 13, 2027
Geography, Logic, Home ScienceMay 14, 2027
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and WellnessMay 15, 2027

Students can submit their objections regarding the published tentative exam timetable till October 22, 2026. For SSLC datesheet students can submit their objections through the email: dpikseab@gmail.com and for 2nd PUC objections will be submiited to mentioned email: directorpukseab@gmail.com.

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