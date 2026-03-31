Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Out: Know How To Check And Download Marks Statement

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Out: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the results for the 1st PUC examinations that were conducted between February 12 to February 27, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official websites kseeb.karnataka.gov.in and result.proed.in.

To access their results, students will require their PUC registration number and date of birth. Students can download their results after entering the details on the portal.

Steps to download result:

Visit the official result website: result.proed.in

Click on the "1st PUC Annual Exam Result 2026" link

Enter the required login details:

SAT or Vismithra registration number / enrolment number / subject combination

Date of birth

Submit the details correctly

View the marks memo displayed on the screen

Download the marks memo

Keep a copy safely for future reference

The board will also provide an option for re-evaluation or scrutiny of answer scripts for students who are not satisfied with their marks. This facility is intended for candidates who wish to have their scores reviewed after the initial declaration of results. Details regarding the re-evaluation fees, procedures and deadlines will be communicated through the official website soon.